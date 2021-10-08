Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 8 2021 11:05am
04:04

Taproot Edmonton running tool to help voters align with mayoral candidates

Karen Unland with Taproot Edmonton has more on a survey that’s meant to help voters decide on which mayoral candidate best aligns with their values.

