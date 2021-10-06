Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 6 2021 8:42am
03:50

Flu season

Will flu season be worse this year following record low infection rates in 2020, and is it safe to mix flu and COVID-19 shots? Global’s Laura Casella turns to Dr. Mitch for some answers.

Advertisement

Video Home