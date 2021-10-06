SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec tops 500 new cases in latest daily COVID-19 tally

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Flu season' Flu season
Will flu season be worse this year following record low infection rates in 2020, and is it safe to mix flu and COVID-19 shots? Global’s Laura Casella turns to Dr. Mitch for some answers.

In Quebec, health officials reported 506 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by three to for a total of 294. This comes after 31 patients were admitted and 28 were discharged in the past day.

Of those patients, the number in intensive care units remained unchanged at 90.

Read more: Trudeau to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate, will impact federal workers and travel

The immunization campaign administered another 8,846 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24 hours. The province has doled out more than 12.9 million doses to date.

When it comes to screening, 32,541 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec has seen 413,306 cases over the course of the health crisis, while the death toll has reached 11,400.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 396,000 recoveries have been reported.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers