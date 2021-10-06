Quebec tops 500 new cases in latest daily COVID-19 tally

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health officials reported 506 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by three to for a total of 294. This comes after 31 patients were admitted and 28 were discharged in the past day.

Of those patients, the number in intensive care units remained unchanged at 90.

The immunization campaign administered another 8,846 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24 hours. The province has doled out more than 12.9 million doses to date.

When it comes to screening, 32,541 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec has seen 413,306 cases over the course of the health crisis, while the death toll has reached 11,400.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 396,000 recoveries have been reported.