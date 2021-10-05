Menu

October 5 2021 5:45pm
17 Manitobans take home share of $950,000 in cash and scholarships via Vax to Win

Seventeen more Manitobans are sitting pretty — and fully vaccinated — with a share of $950,000 in cash and scholarship prizes as part of the province’s second Vax to Win draw.

