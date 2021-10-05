17 Manitobans take home share of $950,000 in cash and scholarships via Vax to Win

Send this page to someone via email

Seventeen more Manitobans are sitting pretty — and fully vaccinated — with a share of $950,000 in cash and scholarship prizes as part of the province’s second Vax to Win draw.

The province put up nearly $2 million in cash and scholarships as an incentive for Manitobans to get vaccinated. Tuesday’s draw was the second of two — the first draw, held Aug. 17, saw $100,000 prizes in the hands of a few lucky people.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton said although not every double-vaccinated Manitoban won cash, getting vaccinated has helped the province as a whole.

“We are extremely grateful and proud of the way Manitobans stepped up to the plate to be vaccinated this summer, to support the fight against COVID-19,” said Wharton.

“While only a few people were fortunate enough to win a lottery prize, we have all benefited from the decisions we made to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

“As Manitoba is now in the fourth wave of the pandemic, we can truly see how essential the vaccine is in providing as much protection as possible.”

Seven adult winners — who had received their second dose on or before Sept. 6 — were awarded $100,000 in prize money, and 10 young people won $25,000 scholarships.

Cuba Bazimya, Inderjit Virdi and Michaelle Cruz, all from the Winnipeg region, won the $100,000 prize, as did Gertie Bruce (Interlake-Eastern), Edward Queskekapow (Northern region), James Hopfnew (Prairie Mountain) and Russell Peters (Southern Health).

The youth scholarship winners are Tristan Plourde, Levi Alexander, Christian Anthony Dizon, Theo Friesen, Ellen Clark, Drew Hall, Aubrey Trenholm, Oluwademilade Oni, Sara Dixon and Paul Concha.

The province said Tuesday that when the contest was first announced in June, only 67.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 14.2 per cent having received both.

Manitoba currently sits at 85.2 per cent with one shot, and 81.1 per cent with both.

“The Vax to Win lottery has been extremely helpful in bringing Manitobans together as we all continue to push through this pandemic,” said Manny Atwal, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries president.

“We are pleased to have been able to play a role in rewarding those who made the right decision and got their vaccines.”

