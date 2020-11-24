Menu

Money
November 24 2020 12:21pm
04:05

Retail lottery sale suspension a concern for some Manitobans

With Manitoba suspending retail lottery sales under Level Red restrictions, counsellor Alan Vanderwater explains how it could be hard for people with gambling addictions.

