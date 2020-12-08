Menu

Cannabis
December 8 2020 11:16am
01:11

Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba

More Manitobans have purchased alcohol, cannabis and lottery during the latest quarterly financial report by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

