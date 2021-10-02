Politics October 2 2021 9:30am 08:08 Focus BC – Online only: The MLAs are back in town Global News reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman bring an extra dose of Focus BC to the web. In this week’s installment, they discuss the return of the provincial legislature and how it will look going forward in these difficult times. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?