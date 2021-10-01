public health orders October 1 2021 8:53pm 00:58 Manitoba targets unvaccinated with new public health orders Manitoba is introducing tougher COVID-19 public health orders targeting those who are eligible for the vaccine but aren’t yet vaccinated, and areas of the province where vaccine uptake is low. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238045/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238045/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?