New Manitoba COVID-19 health orders target unvaccinated, Southern Health district

Manitoba is introducing tougher COVID-19 public health orders targeting those who are eligible for the vaccine but aren’t yet vaccinated, and areas of the province where vaccine uptake is low.

The new orders, which go into effect Tuesday, Oct. 5, will see all of Manitoba will move from yellow to orange — or restricted — on the province’s pandemic response system.

“Rising case counts and COVID-19 transmission in the province means we need to introduce new measures now to reduce the impact of a fourth wave of COVID-19,” said Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon.

“We must be proactive in protecting our health-care system and ensure we have hospital beds available to continue to provide care to patients in need.

Under the new rules indoor household gatherings will be limited to guests from one other household when any unvaccinated person who is eligible for the shots is on the property.

Households will also be limited to 10 guests outdoors when an unvaccinated person who is eligible is present.

Indoor public gatherings that include eligible but unvaccinated people will be capped at 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, although there will be a one-week grace period for weddings and funerals.

Across the province, outdoor public gatherings will be capped at 50 people.

Indoor faith-based gatherings that decide to include eligible but unvaccinated people will be limited to 25 people or 33 per cent capacity under the new orders.

And finally the orders will see retail capacity reduced to 50 per cent in the Southern Health region, where vaccination rates are lower than the rest of the province.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says most of the orders will not affect the majority of Manitobans because they are vaccinated.

He said the moves are needed to protect health-care capacity as the province moves into the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Health officials have said the majority of patients requiring hospitalization and critical care due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

They estimate roughly 400,000 Manitobans are currently unvaccinated, including those who are not yet eligible because they’re under the age of 12.

At last word 84.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 80.4 have received two doses, according to a provincial site tracking vaccination efforts.

But the site shows rates are much lower in parts of the southern health district. For instance, vaccine uptake is 41.3 per cent in Winkler and less than 25 per cent in the surrounding RM of Stanley.

Earlier this week health officials said the Southern Health region is contributing nearly half of Manitoba’s new COVID-19 cases despite making up just 15 per cent of the province’s total population.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Province Steps Up Preparedness for COVID-19 Fourth Wave, Moves to Restricted (Orange) Level on Pandemic Response System https://t.co/a3KnCF9xWQ pic.twitter.com/SV2jsTSIBA — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) October 1, 2021

