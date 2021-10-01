Menu

Global National
October 1 2021 8:28pm
01:47

When will federal help arrive for Alberta’s struggling hospitals?

As COVID-19 ravages Alberta, the federal government says it will deploy help to the province’s overwhelmed hospitals. Jamie Mauracher explains why it’s not clear when this help will actually arrive.

