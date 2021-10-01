Global National October 1 2021 8:28pm 01:47 When will federal help arrive for Alberta’s struggling hospitals? As COVID-19 ravages Alberta, the federal government says it will deploy help to the province’s overwhelmed hospitals. Jamie Mauracher explains why it’s not clear when this help will actually arrive. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237973/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237973/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?