Global News at 10 Regina
September 24 2021 9:46am
01:25

Greg Fertuck raised ‘red flag’ for officers investigating Sheree Fertuck disappearance

A police interrogation from 2017 is under the spotlight in the Greg Fertuck murder trial where the accused asked a question about his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck.

