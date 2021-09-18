Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2021 9:43pm
15:45

Global News Hour at 6: September 18

Protest pushback and the possibility of “bubble zones” around schools and hospitals, while some restaurants refuse to enforce the vaccine “passport”. And find out which federal political leaders are spending part of the weekend out west.

Advertisement

Video Home