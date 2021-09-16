Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 16 2021 8:47am
03:51

Mentoring Black entrepreneurs

The Black Entrepreneur Startup Program helps business leaders gain access to more funding and mentorship opportunities. Global’s Laura Casella looks into how the program is opening new doors for young Black entrepreneurs.

