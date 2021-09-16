Global News Morning Montreal September 16 2021 8:47am 03:51 Mentoring Black entrepreneurs The Black Entrepreneur Startup Program helps business leaders gain access to more funding and mentorship opportunities. Global’s Laura Casella looks into how the program is opening new doors for young Black entrepreneurs. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195194/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195194/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?