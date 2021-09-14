Menu

Canada
September 14 2021 5:21pm
02:06

Family lost in Nova Scotia fatal fire remembered

The victims of a fatal fire in Cumberland County, NS are being remembered as a happy and caring family. Six people died, but loved ones want to make sure their memory lives on. Callum Smith reports.

