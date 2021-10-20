Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fires set in 2 bathrooms at Yarmouth high school, youth charged with arson

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Family lost in Nova Scotia fatal fire remembered' Family lost in Nova Scotia fatal fire remembered
The victims of a fatal fire in Cumberland County, NS are being remembered as a happy and caring family. Six people died, but loved ones want to make sure their memory lives on. Callum Smith reports – Sep 14, 2021

The Yarmouth RCMP has charged a youth after two small fires were deliberately set at a local high school over the noon hour on Tuesday.

In a release, police say they responded to a fire at the Yarmouth Consolidated Memorial High School on Forest Street around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon. The local fire department was already at the scene and all students and staff were evacuated.

“Through the course of the investigation, police determined that a youth had set two fires in the school,” it said.

Read more: Woman, 3 kids jump from upstairs window to escape house fire near Debert, N.S.

The young person was arrested without incident and was later released on conditions. They will appear in court at a later date to face charges of arson and mischief over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Deveau, the fire chief with the Yarmouth Fire Department, said one of the fires was in the girls’ bathroom on the second floor, which “did not take hold and went out in the garbage, essentially.”

The other was in the girls’ bathroom on the first floor, which set off the sprinkler system.

Read more: N.S. mother and kids recall harrowing escape from house fire, thankful for community support

Deveau said the fire damage was “negligible,” while the water damage seemed “fairly negligible.” He said the fires were out when firefighters arrived, but they helped to mitigate the water damage by using squeegees and other equipment to get rid of the water.

He said nobody was hurt.

“It had some potential, but the building was sprinklered, which helped mitigate a lot of the risk,” he said. “As well as the fact that we have a lot of incredible volunteers and staff on duty here, and they did a wonderful job.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Ashley Gallant, the spokesperson for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, said the school was evacuated after the fires were set and students were dismissed at 1:45 p.m.

The school was closed Wednesday.

“Cleanup will be assessed this afternoon and then a decision will be made if school will open tomorrow,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Suspicious Fire tagYarmouth tagYarmouth RCMP tagTri-County Regional Centre for Education tagfire at yarmouth high school tagpolice investigate fire tagsuspicious fire in school tagsuspicious fire yarmouth tagsuspicious fire yarmouth high school tagyarmouth high school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers