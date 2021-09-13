Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 13 2021 9:40pm
01:09

Ross Sheppard High School takes on Harry Ainlay High School in football action

(From Sept. 10, 2021) The stands were packed at Edmonton’s Foote Field on Friday night for a football game between Harry Ainlay High School and Ross Sheppard High School. Kevin Karius has the details.

