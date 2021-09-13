Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Anti-vaxxers
September 13 2021 8:57pm
02:03

Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system

The officer in charge of the Kelowna detachment giving a warning that those who continue to disobey public health orders could be facing more than just a fine. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.