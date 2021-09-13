Anti-vaxxers September 13 2021 8:57pm 02:03 Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system The officer in charge of the Kelowna detachment giving a warning that those who continue to disobey public health orders could be facing more than just a fine. Jules Knox reports. Kelowna RCMP says it won’t tolerate unruly anti-vaxxers as B.C. enforces passport system REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188070/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188070/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?