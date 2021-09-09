Menu

Canada
September 9 2021 6:18pm
02:10

Queen’s students fight noise complaint tickets, feel unfairly targeted

Two students have found themselves in the cross hairs of Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson as the plan to fight noise complaint tickets they were given in the University District.

