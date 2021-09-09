Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 9 2021 1:19pm
01:40

Child abuse, suicide attempts in Canada rose during COVID-19 pandemic: report

A report by children’s advocates paints a grim picture of the impacts of the pandemic on kids — and it says little is being done to help them. Kendra Slugoski reports.

