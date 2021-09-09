Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 9 2021 10:01am
01:28

Greg Fertuck’s daughter describes history of drinking, violence

The Fertuck murder trial is hearing from the family of the victim and the accused as the estranged couple’s daughter described the breakdown of the relationship between her parents.

