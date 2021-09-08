Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 8 2021 5:20pm
01:39

Canada election: Downtown Toronto residents weigh in on housing and affordability

Housing and affordability is one of the issues dominating this federal election. Melanie Zettler catches up with some GTA voters who share their concerns as they head to the polls

