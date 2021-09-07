Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2021 8:48pm
02:00

How will B.C.’s vaccine passport system apply to out-of-province visitors?

The B.C. says there is a way for travellers from other parts of Canada and other countries to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Emad Agahi reports.

