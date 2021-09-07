The Morning Show September 7 2021 3:55pm 06:24 Update your pop-culture list with the latest in entertainment Pop culture expert Vicky Sparks checks in with The Morning Show has all the latest TV, movies and music you need to binge before returning to work or school. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8172801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8172801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?