Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2021 10:53pm
02:04

B.C.’s hot 2021 wildfire season finally cools

One by one, wildfires that have burned more than 800,000 hectares and destroyed hundreds of homes are being brought under control. That’s allowing evacuated residents to go home and assess the damage. Aaron McArthur reports.

