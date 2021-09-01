Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 1 2021 9:04pm
02:08

B.C. students return to class as Delta variant concerns remain

There are still many questions about how the public school system will manage students and the Delta variant as kids head back to class next week. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home