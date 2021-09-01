Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 1 2021 10:36am
04:41

Nurses leaving medical industry in droves

Emergency room physician, Dr. Christopher Keefer details the nursing shortage facing Ontario in an open letter penned to the government and provides context for how the staffing issue could impact healthcare systems in the province.

