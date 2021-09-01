Global News Morning Toronto September 1 2021 10:36am 04:41 Nurses leaving medical industry in droves Emergency room physician, Dr. Christopher Keefer details the nursing shortage facing Ontario in an open letter penned to the government and provides context for how the staffing issue could impact healthcare systems in the province. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?