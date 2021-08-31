Global News Morning BC August 31 2021 11:36am 04:36 International Overdose Awareness Day 2021 ‘Moms Stop the Harm’ member Deb Bailey discusses the group’s latest efforts to draw attention to B.C.’s opioid crisis, and honour those who have lost their lives to the epidemic. Toxic drugs are now the leading cause of death for people between 19 and 39 in B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155194/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155194/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?