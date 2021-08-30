Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 30 2021 8:18pm
01:54

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall

We are hearing a first-hand account of a shooting inside a south Edmonton community hall over the weekend that turned deadly. Breanna Karstens-Smith spoke to the man who organized the party.

Advertisement

Video Home