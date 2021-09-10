Menu

Crime

Police release identity of man killed at Edmonton community hall, say he was shot to death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall' Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 30, 2021) We are hearing a first-hand account of a shooting inside a south Edmonton community hall over the weekend that turned deadly. Breanna Karstens-Smith spoke to the man who organized the party. – Aug 30, 2021

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a man killed at a south Edmonton community hall last month was shot to death.

In a news release, police said an autopsy determined 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed died from a bullet wound and that he was the victim of a homicide on Aug. 29.

At about 4 a.m. that morning, police said officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Duggan Community Hall. Mohamed was found dead inside the building when officers arrived. Six other men were injured in the shooting and taken to hospital, although police later said all those victims were expected to survive.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with murder after shooting at south Edmonton community hall 

Earlier this month, police announced Abdullahi Yalahow, 32 was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case and Christopher Wilson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
