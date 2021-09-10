Police release identity of man killed at Edmonton community hall, say he was shot to death

Send this page to someone via email

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a man killed at a south Edmonton community hall last month was shot to death.

In a news release, police said an autopsy determined 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed died from a bullet wound and that he was the victim of a homicide on Aug. 29.

At about 4 a.m. that morning, police said officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Duggan Community Hall. Mohamed was found dead inside the building when officers arrived. Six other men were injured in the shooting and taken to hospital, although police later said all those victims were expected to survive.

Earlier this month, police announced Abdullahi Yalahow, 32 was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case and Christopher Wilson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.

