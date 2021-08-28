Global News Weekend August 28 2021 8:45am 02:32 Festival AfroMonde in Montreal this weekend In Old Port of Montreal this weekend, Festival AfroMonde is celebrating African culture with a focus on food, music, fashion and friendship. Mike Arsenault has more on the 12th iteration of the festival. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8148576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8148576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?