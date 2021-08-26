Menu

Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Global News at 10 Regina
August 26 2021 5:16pm
02:03

Father’s “kick in the butt” set Nikita Ens on path to Tokyo Paralympics

Four years after being introduced to the sport of para swimming, Meadow Lake native Nikita Ens is set to make her Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

