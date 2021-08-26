Global News at 10 Regina August 26 2021 5:16pm 02:03 Father’s “kick in the butt” set Nikita Ens on path to Tokyo Paralympics Four years after being introduced to the sport of para swimming, Meadow Lake native Nikita Ens is set to make her Paralympic debut in Tokyo. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?