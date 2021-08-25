Menu

Crime
August 25 2021 7:05pm
Donation box theft in Kelowna, B.C.

A donation box inside a Kelowna fast-food restaurant was stolen on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. A security camera captured the brazen incident.

