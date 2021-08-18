Global News Hour at 6: August 18

Major delay for the Massey Tunnel replacement. Will commuters have to wait until 2030 for major improvements? Pressure on B.C. officials to adopt the third vaccine dose. As other provinces push ahead with boosters, unprotected patients want it here too. And residents of Lytton want someone held accountable for the devastating wildfire that left their town in ruins. They have always believed a fire was sparked by the rail line, now they have launched a class action lawsuit to prove it.