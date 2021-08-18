Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 18 2021 9:49am
03:35

Healthcare workers initiate vaccine incentive program ‘Rewards for Change’

‘Rewards for Change’ co-founder and respirologist Dr. Anju Anand explains how the campaign aims to tackle vaccine hesitancy and get more Canadians to roll up their sleeves.

