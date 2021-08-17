Menu

Politics
August 17 2021 9:46pm
00:54

Decision Nova Scotia: What the results of this election could mean for the federal campaign

With the Nova Scotia Liberals defeated by the Progressive Conservatives, it raises questions whether or not a similar result could be seen by on the federal stage with the Canadian federal election campaign having just begun its first week. Global News’ chief political correspondent David Akin talks about the team members PC Leader Tim Houston had on his team with federal ties, and how it could translate to the federal election.

