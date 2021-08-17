Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Laval
August 17 2021 2:07pm
01:51

Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Laval. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more.

Advertisement

Video Home