Laval August 17 2021 2:07pm 01:51 Police investigate fatal shooting in Laval Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Laval. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more. Fatal shooting in Laval prompts provincial police investigation REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?