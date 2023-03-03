SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Global News Morning Montreal

Arrest video goes viral

Posted March 3, 2023
The arrest of a man by Laval police in the Cartier Metro station has come to the public’s attention after a video of the incident went viral on the social media platform, TikTok. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.
