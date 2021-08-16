Menu

Canada
August 16 2021 9:02pm
02:22

Alberta Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbe celebrated in Spruce Grove

Team Canada goal keeper backstopped the women’s soccer team to gold in Tokyo. On Monday, Stephanie Labbe was honoured with a pep rally in Spruce Grove, where she grew up. John Sexsmith reports.

