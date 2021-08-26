Menu

Sports

Canadian goalkeeper Labbe expected to sign two year deal with Paris Saint Germain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbe celebrated in Spruce Grove' Alberta Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbe celebrated in Spruce Grove
WATCH ABOVE: Team Canada goal keeper backstopped the women's soccer team to gold in Tokyo. On Monday, Stephanie Labbe was honoured with a pep rally in Spruce Grove, where she grew up. John Sexsmith reports – Aug 16, 2021

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

A source, granted anonymity because the deal had yet to be made public, confirmed the move.

READ MORE: Canada defeats Sweden, brings home gold in women’s Olympic soccer

PSG, already home to Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, acquired Labbe from Sweden’s FC Rosengard.

PSG lost its No. 1 `keeper, Chilean international Christiane Endler, to Lyon in June.

The 34-year-old Labbe, from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 83 caps for Canada with 43 clean sheets.

READ MORE: Calgary group pushing for new Canadian women’s soccer league

Labbe is represented by A&V Sports, which also looks after Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan among others. Buchanan plays for Lyon, another French powerhouse.

