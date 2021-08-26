Canadian goalkeeper Labbe expected to sign two year deal with Paris Saint Germain

Send this page to someone via email

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

A source, granted anonymity because the deal had yet to be made public, confirmed the move.

PSG, already home to Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, acquired Labbe from Sweden’s FC Rosengard.

PSG lost its No. 1 `keeper, Chilean international Christiane Endler, to Lyon in June.

The 34-year-old Labbe, from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 83 caps for Canada with 43 clean sheets.

Labbe is represented by A&V Sports, which also looks after Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan among others. Buchanan plays for Lyon, another French powerhouse.

