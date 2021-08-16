Menu

COVID-19
August 16 2021 8:01pm
01:40

Holding second funerals for family members

Families across Manitoba are choosing to hold a second funeral for loved ones who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Scarpelli reports.

