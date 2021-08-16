Canada August 16 2021 8:36am 01:14 Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C. Smoke from wildfires turned the sky a deep red in Vernon, B.C. and darkened skies in parts of the province, as more evacuations were ordered in the Okanagan region of British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8115345/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8115345/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?