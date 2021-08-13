Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 13 2021 10:05am
05:00

Tips on becoming the best plant parent

Thinking about getting your first houseplants? Plant expert Christian Esquerra aka ‘Crazy Plant Guy’ has some tips on buying and taking care of your plants.

