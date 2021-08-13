Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
August 13 2021 6:42am
05:35

Back to School made easy with Taylor Kaye

It’s Back to School time and parents everywhere are preparing for the first day. Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye has your shopping list made easy with tips and DIYs to help everyone start the year off right!

Advertisement

Video Home