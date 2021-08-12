Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 12 2021 9:13pm
01:44

More B.C.communities seeing a spike in COVID cases

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the case count in Central Okanagan and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Advertisement

Video Home