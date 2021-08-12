Menu

Canada
August 12 2021 5:30pm
02:23

Halifax Pride Festival kicks off

The Halifax Pride Festival has officially kicked off. The annual pride flag raising ceremony marks the opening of the festival, and was held Thursday evening. Jesse Thomas reports live.

