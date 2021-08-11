Global News Morning Halifax August 11 2021 7:40am 06:25 The Impact of Climate Change on Atlantic Canada The Ecology Action Centre is responding to the recent U.N. climate change report, saying Atlantic Canada could see severe implications of climate change if policy makers don’t take action immediately to combat the climate crisis. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?