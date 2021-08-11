Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
August 11 2021 7:40am
06:25

The Impact of Climate Change on Atlantic Canada

The Ecology Action Centre is responding to the recent U.N. climate change report, saying Atlantic Canada could see severe implications of climate change if policy makers don’t take action immediately to combat the climate crisis.

Advertisement

Video Home