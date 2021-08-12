Nova Scotia not immune to climate crisis laid out in ‘truly terrifying’ U.N. report

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia isn’t immune to the devastating effects of climate change and a new United Nations report highlights what’s at stake if action isn’t taken immediately.

The report, released Monday from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said the situation is nearly out of control and humans are “unequivocally” to blame.

“Even though we were expecting it, the findings of the report are truly terrifying,” Kelsey Lane, the climate policy co-ordinator with Halifax’s Ecology Action Centre, told Global News.

“The evidence that’s laid out is some of the best science we have to date on climate change – really comprehensive from scientists all around the world – and they all agree it’s worse than it’s ever been.”

The report said greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are already high enough to guarantee climate disruption, meaning things like deadly heat waves and extreme weather events will become more severe.

“What we’re facing is the biggest challenge for humanity and something we need to address more adequately and comprehensively than we ever have before,” said Lane.

Experts say climate change is not a far-off, distant threat: it’s happening now, and places around the world – including in Canada – are already seeing the impacts.

“Previously, when we were talking about climate change, it’s something that we talked about as something for future generations to tackle, but that’s not true,” said Lane.

“We’re going to be experiencing the effects of warming around the world, but especially here in Atlantic Canada, where we’re so tied with the coast and this coastal ecosystem.”

Some of the direct impacts include coastal erosion and sea-level rise, which would affect future land-use planning.

Climate change is also likely to create a loss of biodiversity, which could impact fisheries. Species like the endangered North Atlantic right whale could be forced into different waters to search for food and habitat, which can make them more prone to ship strikes.

As well, extreme weather is expected to become more frequent.

“Which means that our infrastructure is going to have to bear a burden it’s never had to before in the past,” said Lane.

“And we’re really going to have to think about how we are adapting our infrastructure and also protecting our communities and building resilience within our communities, especially those that are most vulnerable.”

Making a difference

On an individual level, Lane said people can choose to cut their carbon emissions by walking, cycling, or taking the bus rather than driving. They can also make an effort to reduce the amount of waste they create.

But that alone isn’t nearly enough.

“Individual-level action is important, but really the change that we need in order to truly combat climate change is transformational change,” she said.

With a provincial election in Nova Scotia next week and a widely-anticipated federal election expected in the fall, Lane said Atlantic Canadians have “an opportunity before us.”

“Making sure that this is something that you are talking with your candidates about on your doorstep,” she said, “and not just being satisfied with incremental action, but really asking what are they going to do in order to create a science-based approach and do it in the time that’s necessary in order to keep us away from the most severe effects of climate change.”

An issue of this magnitude is going to need an “emergency-level response” from all levels of government, said Lane.

“It’s a huge wake-up call for humanity.”

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, with the aim of being the first province to become net-zero before 2050.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill has a similar target, with the aim of reducing emissions to 50 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston has promised to make Nova Scotia’s power supply 80 per cent renewable by 2030 and designate 20 per cent of all Nova Scotia land and water mass for conservation by 2030.