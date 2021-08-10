Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 10 2021 6:23am
06:45

Halifax Pride Festival 2021

The Halifax Pride Festival 2021 kicks off Thursday, August 12th- an eleven-day festival to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

