August 7 2021 9:27pm
02:12

Food Bank fundraiser rolls through the Okanagan

A fundraiser with a big goal attached to it, will be rolling through the Okanagan for the next seven weeks, as volunteers attempt to donate thousands of pounds of food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Sydney Morton spoke with the organizers.

